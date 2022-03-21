Words matter. In the March 14 edition of the Daily Times, it was reported that Assemblyman William Penterman is upset with the new redistricting maps. He made wild accusations which also appear on his Facebook page. He claims the maps were drawn in secrecy in the “11th hour.” This is not true.
Approval of the new maps was at a stalemate. It fell to the state supreme court to decide. The court chose Gov. Tony Evers over the one presented by the Republican controlled legislature because it had the fewest changes from the 2011 maps which, as you will recall, were drawn in secrecy by Republican legislators. So, the state supreme court, not Governor Evers, made the final decision. If Penterman has an axe to grind, he needs to complain to the supreme court.
Penterman insists Governor Evers is trying to “purge” him from the legislature and that redistricting will end his “work.” How arrogant do you have to be to think the governor had him (one of 99 representatives) in mind when he submitted the new maps.
Penterman declares in the article that he will now run in the 38th district even though he lives in the 37th and can run for re-election there. That means he has to move just to stay in the legislature because apparently he believes he is the only person who can represent the people in the 38th. However, I guess a job that pays $55,000 a year with little oversight or accountability is worth moving for.
Last but not least, his final words are the most telling. He refers to himself as “a concerned Wisconsinite, veteran, and husband.” (Like those things make him someone special when he is no different than most people.) He concludes with “I will fight for my constituents.” Those words are so worn out. In his situation he should have said, “I will fight for the constituents of my choosing.” Shouldn’t the people get to choose their representative? In any case, this November the voters will have the final word. Then Penterman will understand that words do matter.
