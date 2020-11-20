Thank you blood donors

Dear Editor:

With the ups and downs we’ve been experiencing, there is no doubt that good things are happening. The gift of life given offers the potential for 495 patients to have a much happier holiday.

We appreciate the the generosity of Christ United Methodist Church for furnishing the site.

Special thanks to volunteers Patti Kuerschner, Sandy Schultz, Karol Wesemann, Judy Maas, Carol Peters, Cathy Ihde, Tom Petrie, Irene Vogt, Barb Seamandel, Sue Christian, Sharyl Iles, Michele DeCono, Jeanne Gillis, Betty Krueger, and Carl Krueger.

The next drives are scheduled for Jan. 18 and 19 and March 22 and 23.

Mary Petrie

ARC coordinator

Load comments