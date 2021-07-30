Blood drive donation thank you
Dear Editor:
Donors, when a plea went out for donations, you answered the call. Thank you for surpassing the goal. One-hundred-sixty-six pints were collected, which could make a difference to 498 patients.
A special thank you to St. Mark’s Lutheran School for the use of the air-conditioned gym.
Finally, thank you to our caring volunteers: Patti Kuerschner, Chris Bowen, Carol Peters, Cathy Ihde, Kitty Stueber, Judy Zillmer, Steve, Zillmer, Sandy Schultz, Sue Christan, Judy Maas, Debbie Hemker, Betty Krueger, and Carl Krueger.
We’ll return to St. Mark’s on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 27 and 28.
Enjoy the rest of your summer!
Co-Coordinators,
Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie
