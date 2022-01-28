I was driving past the We Energies LNG project site on North Road in Ixonia last Thursday morning when I noticed a parked sheriff’s squad there. In full compliance with real-life speed limits in America – every real speed limit being 10 mph over the posted limit – I thought nothing of it. Until the squad pulled out behind me with lights flashing, that is. A few minutes and one verbal warning later, I continued on my way.
Later that day, I learned that Ixonia’s town clerk had posted on the town Facebook page, claiming that construction crews at the site had been the target of rock throwing and other improprieties. That sounded bad. So we checked with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. An official we know advised us that it had not received any complaints of such conduct.
This isn’t the first rodeo for We Energies contractors. If the crews were indeed targets of a rock-throwing assault, it stands to reason that the sheriff’s office would be the first to hear about it, not the town clerk. Instead, someone on the Jefferson County Courthouse staff saw the town clerk’s Facebook post. The report filtered through the building to the sheriff’s department, which prudently sent a squad to show a presence. At the site, the deputy did what deputies often do, which is to clock passing traffic.
Obviously, sheriff’s deputies have authority to monitor speed limits anywhere in the county. The deputy who stopped me was pleasant, and I appreciate getting off without a ticket.
But when the town clerk claims, without an official complaint on record, that the crew was attacked, that bothers me a lot. At best, it seems reckless and unprofessional. At worst, suspicious minds could consider it a malicious act to demonize those who have opposed the LNG project.
