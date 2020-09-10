Expand Mediciad
Dear Editor:
Wisconsin needs to expand Medicaid. Most importantly we could save lives – 15,600 lives over 4 years, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a non-partisan research and policy institute.
Opioid deaths would be cut by 6% if we expanded Medicaid (Jan. 10 published research from NYU Grossman School of Medicine). Wisconsin would also save money – about $184 million per year due to federal funds covering 90% of the expansion cost.
My current Wisconsin Assembly representative in the 38th District does not support expanding Medicare. But this should be a no-brainer — these are Wisconsin lives and Wisconsin dollars. Expanding Medicaid is both fiscally responsible and compassionate. We have lost money – millions, and hurt Wisconsin lives. Melissa Winker, who is running for the 38 Wisconsin District Assembly representative, supports expanding Medicaid. She also told me that accepting the expansion funds would lower premiums for private insurance and more people would be insured. Melissa Winker has my vote.
Ginger Goral
Oconomowoc
Issue is the revolution
Dear Editor:
“The issue is never the issue. The issue is the revolution.” So said the Students for a Democratic Society during the 1960s riots. It is true today.
The Kenosha riot, like others in the news, was well organized and funded by leftists. Federal investigators report this. The issue is not civil rights reform.
The issue is the destruction of our Republic, Constitution and Bill of Rights, history, culture, capitalism, flag, and related symbols. We see this happening across our country.
That is why leftist authorities stand by while their cities burn. That is why Obama and Holder are working to fix voting maps in the left’s favor. That is why Mayor Pete is working to end the Electoral College.
That is why Democrats want to add the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as states and are seeking to add justices to the Supreme Court and are working to destroy free market capitalism through taxation, regulation, and confiscation of wealth.
Socialist professors Cloward and Piven advocated flooding our system to create chaos and confusion to destroy capitalism. That is the left’s reasoning on open borders, mail in voting and the flood of the leftist media against everything conservative. The issue is establishing a leftist totalitarian state.
Roger Kobleske
Watertown
Church signs
Dear Editor:
I’m writing in regards to an earlier Voice of the People submission. The gentleman questioned the churches right to have vote pro life signs on church property. This, he thought, violated tax exemption laws.
Also, if one votes pro life, then one had better vote for, and the gentleman named several other causes.
First of all, are churches holding political rallies, or fund raisers for candidates or endorsing certain candidates on the signs? No, I don’t see that. The churches are expressing their first amendment rights.
In our constitution, do not the words life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness (own property) mean anything? Our constitutional framers were expressing their concerns to protect all life, born and unborn.
As for the last part of the article, read Matthew 6:33 but seek first his kingdom and his righteousness and all these things will be given to you as well.
The gentleman has voiced his opinion. I respect that. I am not Catholic. I stand shoulder to shoulder with them on this one.
Lauris Leitzke
Hustisford
Advisory referendum
Dear Editor:
On Nov. 3, 11 counties in our state, including Jefferson County, have advisory referendums on the ballot to ban gerrymandered voting districts and replace them with fair maps. Seventeen counties already approved similar referendums and over 70% of Wisconsinites support fair maps.
I encourage all county residents to vote to end gerrymandering and support the change to fair maps to ensure your vote and voice is heard in government. Gov. Tony Evers created the non-partisan People’s Maps Commission for the purpose of drawing new voting districts for Wisconsin, however, this cannot be accomplished unless we elect legislators who support non-artisan fair maps for Wisconsin.
Our current state Assembly Rep. John Jagler, fails to represent his constituents and does not support fair maps. Do you want our democracy saved? Do you want your vote to actually count? Do you want your elected officials accountable to their constituents? If so, vote for Abigail Loweriy, Assembly District No. 37. She pledged to support non-partisan fair maps, is committed to listening to the people’s voices, and will truly represent us at the state level.
Dyan Pasono
Watertown
Play it down
Dear Editor:
On the 19th of March, the President of the United States went literally on record to state that he had intentionally deceived the American public on the deadly seriousness of the novel coronavirus. “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic” – as if history teaches that the American people are incapable of responding to a crisis. His words were taped and can be heard at https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/bob-woodward-rage-book-trump/2020/09/09/0368fe3c-efd2-11ea-b4bc-3a2098fc73d4_story.html
On the 28th of July, the same President sat for an interview with Jonathan Swan of the news website Axios. He was asked among other things, about the then-current rate of 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 daily.
“They are dying. That’s true,” Trump replied. “It is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that as of the 10th of September, the number of cases of COVID-19 has been 6,343,562, the number of deaths 190,262 – this among a population of 330 million people. Do the math.
“I wanted to always play it down. It is what it is.” Remember that lethal incompetence and indifference when – not if – the coronavirus turns its sights on you, on a friend, on a loved one.
John Callan
Fort Atkinson
