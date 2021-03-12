Behselich, champion for children
Dear Editor:
“Every child deserves a champion—an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.”- Rita Pierson
The champions of our schools are teachers who show up every day and do the work in the classrooms with our students. However, they cannot do it alone. We need leadership in our schools and school district to do the behind the scenes work that it takes to give every student a stellar education.
The role of our administrators and school board members cannot be understated. Brianna Behselich is the best choice to be a champion for our children. She has walked the walk. She is a teacher who knows what it takes to educate our youth.
As a teacher, she understands that connection is everything. She will listen to students, teachers, school staff, and community members and form relationships that are essential for making sound decisions for our district. I am confident Brianna will be open to diverse ideas, creative in solving issues, and work as a team player with all stakeholders. She is the best choice and I encourage you to vote for Brianna.
Andrea Graham
Lake Mills
Thank Johnson for his effort
Dear Editor:
You’ve seen the ad on TV, a Wisconsin woman who is struggling to make ends meet through the pandemic. The woman accuses Ron Johnson of not caring about her because he voted against her $1,400 relief check. That “relief” bill that Johnson tried to expose gives a measly $1,400 to working class people while giving Nancy Pelosi’s California and Bay Area more than $50 billion to bail out mismanaged state and local governments.
Chuck Schumer gets his pork, too: $1.5 million for the Seaway International Bridge, which connects New York to Canada, $50 million goes to Planned Parenthood, $200 million goes to The Institute of Museum and Library Services, $270 million funds the National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities. The Wall Street Journal editorial board estimated that only $825 billion of the bill is directly related to COVID-19 relief and $1 trillion is “expansions of progressive programs, pork, and unrelated policy changes.”
Ron Johnson saw the relief bill for what it is, the privileged and powerful slathering themselves in rich pork gravy while tossing crumbs to middle- and lower-class working families. Opportunity Wisconsin is the organization behind the $1-million statewide TV campaign blasting Ron Johnson. Shame on them for exploiting this woman to pad the coffers of democrats and their cronies and to further bloat our national debt. Ron Johnson is again a lonely voice against wasteful spending. Please call his office at 920-230-7250 and thank him for his effort.
Dorothy Christianson
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.