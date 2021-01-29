Dear Editor:

I recently filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Board in regards to Don Pridemore's residency.

I was at a meeting where Pridemore was asked about his residence in the 13th Senate District, he stated that he has an apartment within the district and a home outside of it. After some research I found out that Pridemore was using the mayor of Hartford's home address for his nomination papers and claimed to be renting a bedroom there, but he wasn't actually staying there or within the 13th District.

Mayor Tim Michalak has since received a notice that renting a bedroom in a zoned single family home violates Hartford's zoning codes. This to me seems very deceitful and I strongly believe a candidate campaigning to represent a district should live in it. I will be voting Feb. 16 for Rep. John Jagler for the 13th District Senate seat vacated by Scott Fitzgerald. John lives in our community and has a proven record while representing the 37th Assembly District.

Steve Hepp

Watertown

