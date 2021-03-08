Dear Editor:
Beware of destructive activities occurring in the state legislature again that are meant to allow local government units in Wisconsin to be less open and transparent, all in the guise of modernizing publication requirements related to school board and other local government meetings. Their tactics sound harmless but they are not, since current law and state statutes require local government units to publish in newspapers the minutes of their meetings for the public to have awareness of the activities and actions of these governmental bodies. It is a principle of good government that is on the verge of being taken away with Republicans in the State Senate already having passed this damaging legislation on 2/16/21 with Senate Bill 55. Assembly Bill 60 is meant to do the same thing in the State Assembly which would then require the governor to sign into law for it to be legal and binding.
Proponents (and many Republican legislators from what I can see) say they are saving the taxpayer’s money for advertising expenses that are incurred for these monthly minutes to be published in the newspaper. Stop trying to help (which, to be truthful, is not their motive) because your actions and these laws if enacted, would contribute to less responsive, more secretive and less accountable local government, which we cannot let happen. These publication expenses are a cost of doing business for local governments and newspapers rely on these predictable revenues as a way of surviving in this rapidly changing information world. We desperately need newspapers to keep us informed as a democracy and to help strengthen the basic principles of good government at the local level.
These publication expenses for local governments are a lifeline for newspapers to continue operating as they do now. Next on their plate for these do gooders (if not already in this legislation and overlooked) will be to remove all local government public notice requirements from newspapers and shift these duties to some social media venue, all in the name of saving taxpayer dollars. Again, stop doing us a favor because you are contributing to the demise of our newspapers while making local governments units much less democratic.
Please take action by calling your state assembly persons and tell them to kill this legislation once and for all. If they don’t, Gov. (Tony) Evers needs to veto it when it comes to his desk.
Ken Berg
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.