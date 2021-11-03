The fix is in
Dear Editor:
Life is so much better when things are fair. When voting maps are fair, the people we elect listen to us. A fair map means better outcomes for communities-more resources for schools and services, greater equity in healthcare, elected officials who understand and address the concerns voice by their constituents. Our vote is our political voice. Without fair maps, our voices are silenced and our community’s needs are ignored.
Last Thursday, the Legislature held just one hearing in Madison to listen to the people’s response to their proposed voting district maps that will impact our lives, our state, and our nation for the next decade. Over 200 people from around the state showed up to register opposition. Many waited hours to testify. Not one expert was produced to promote the maps, and other than the two party bosses who benefit most from the maps, not one person testified in support.
The maps proposed in SB 621/AB 624 are unfair and unjust. Maps drawn 10 years were meant to lock in one party rule in the Legislature for a decade and they worked. Against us. A panel of federal judges said they were so badly rigged they were unconstitutional. This year Robin Vos and company want to make sure nothing will change. They tweaked the old maps. The supposed new maps are a near copy of the old maps and would lock in a monopoly on power again. The fix is in.
Wisconsinites believe in fair play, and have said loud and clear-we want fair maps! County boards (55 of them) voted to endorse a nonpartisan process. In poll after poll, large majorities of voters from both parties say maps should favor no one party. A Princeton redistricting study graded these maps with an F!
Contact your state senator and assembly reps today! They vote next week. Tell them to listen to the will of the people and vote no on the gerrymandered maps SB621/AB624.
SD 13 John Jagler Sen.Jagler@legis.wisconsin.gov608-503-5213
AD 37-William Penterman Rep.Penterman@ legis.wisconsin.gov 608-266-9650
AD 38-Barbara Dittrich Rep.Dittrich@legis.wisconsin.gov 608-266-8551
AD 39 Mark Born Rep.Born@legis.wisconsin.gov 608-266-2540
Fair maps will lead to healthy competition, more accountability and better results.
Lewis Sierra
City of Lake Mills
Kicking the can down the road
Dear Editor:
Remember the One Hour Martinizing building that once stood on the southeast quadrant of the Main Street bridge that was demoed in 1987? “Fresh as a Flower in Just One Hour.” Now, it’s the site of the sinking Main Street Plaza.
Ask the former street department superintendents, city engineers and mayors what repairs have been made on the metal seawall on the east side of the river and boardwalk over the past number of years, not that “we” noticed in 2019 there was an issue. Better yet, ask the city employees (former and present) that performed the work.
Over the course of time the panels have been bowing out and rusting through (with band aid repairs made to them), a couple layers of asphalt were installed to raise the level between the boardwalk and the concrete plaza (which is compromised), a couple sections of the sidewalk have been replaced, the concrete steps leading up from the parking lot to the boardwalk has sunk down/sits on an angle and part of the brick veneer wall on the building next to the plaza has separated/fallen down from the building.
Turn a blind eye approach hasn’t worked. Why wait until it totally deteriorates before something is done? Is it because several millions of dollars is being spent on the west side of the river (Town Square) and come hell or high water that takes precedent, while other things go into disrepair. (Take a look around town and see for yourself). Now it will take a half a million dollars (plus) to correct the issue.
Another thing to think about, what will happen to that area when the bridge will be replaced in 2026? When Main Street will be reconstructed? What surprises will be revealed at that time? Will another building become subject/torn down? How attractive will rip-rap look? There has been talk about the status of the remaining seawalls, or lack of along the banks on both sides of the mighty Rock in the downtown area. Who is responsible to install new or repair/replace the existing ones? This will be another expensive adventure. The shoreline also continues to erode.What has the city learned from the studies completed dating back to 2004 regarding the riverbanks/seawalls/river walk? How to kick the can down the road!
Watertown’s modus operandi (M.O.) is build new and neglect or spend limited resources on what we already have.
John Kaliebe
Watertown
