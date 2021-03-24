Dear Editor:
March 23, 2021 was National Ag Day, a time when producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America gather to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by American agriculture.
Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis, and is increasingly contributing to fuel and other bio-products.
A few generations ago, most Americans were directly involved in or had relatives or friends involved in agricultural related endeavors. Today, that is no longer the case. That is why it is so important that we join together at the community level to promote agriculture.
National Ag Day program believes that every American should:
• Understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced;
• Value the essential role of agriculture in maintain a strong economy;
• Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products;
• Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, fiber and renewable resources industries.
You can join the effort to promote agriculture locally by supporting community farm markets and farm stores. The most effective role you play in helping promote agriculture is understanding agriculture’s history and current economic, social and environmental significance to all. Please attend on-farm events, local farm markets and engage in a conversation with a farmer.
Sue Marx on behalf of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau members
