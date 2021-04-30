Dear Editor:
The Dodge County Fair Association thanks everyone who attended our first Fair Food Festival. Thanks go out to all of those who were so hungry for fair food they came out to get some after the year without. There were so many that were so hungry, some concessionaires ran out, which we are sorry about. We appreciate the concessionaires who did come and will be back, along with others, for future dates. I am sure they will have plenty of product knowing all of our friends are ready for some fair food. See you May 8.
Sharon Keil
Dodge County Fair Association
