Dear Editor:

A big thank you to Carol Quest and her helpers for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. I was told 250 vaccinations were given out Wednesday afternoon at the senior center. Everyone was smiling and wore a mask. I hope all continue to wear a mask until the virus is defeated no matter what our dumb --- Republican legislature tells us. Ask your local assemblyman or woman how they intend to vote on "No Mask Proposal."

Mary Ann and Jerry Novenski

Watertown

