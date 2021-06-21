Dear Editor:
Lots of families are enjoying the bike trail. Strollers, bikers and backpacks are used. There was as family pulling an old red wagon with their kiddos enjoying it. Some folks stop at the bridge for a cool drink of water and a snack.
From olive to emerald green awaits us. The foliage filters the sunlight. We appreciate all the smells of wildflowers, honeysuckle, grass and unpolluted air. A gentle breeze rustled the leaves. The maple and the oaks start to cast shadows near the pond water.
Some of the swallows are a pretty steel blue in color and eat many mosquitoes. But only the females do that. The wrens are singing and chattering near the willows. The bluebirds are taking care of their babies. The eerie call of the red-tailed hawk can be heard in the distance. We saw him snatch a baby duck from the water. A bald eagle got a fish for his dinner.
The ducks, sandhill cranes, eagles, hawks and turkeys all make their nests here. The crow’s nest is in the back woods. Some call them black devils.
Two turtles are sunning themselves on an old log. The crickets are rubbing their legs together in a song. Soon the spring frogs will start their chorus, which is very loud. The deer have made a path through the woods. We can hear a snorting sound as they stamp their feet. A tree has the bark skinned off as they rub their antlers. Along the trail, we see a red foxes’ den. Their hole is inside the hill.
Take the opportunity to feel, hear, smell and see this trail. Soak up and enjoy some peace and quiet. Our bike trail is our shining star for Watertown. (A hidden gem and a diamond in the rough).
Connie Brake
Watertown
