I was offensively called a follower of Nazi and communist ideals because I believe that the privilege of living in this country comes with certain obligations such as doing all I can to try and end a pandemic that has killed almost a million Americans.
Every law we have in this country is enacted for the greater good. Isn’t it in everyone’s interest to punish people who kill, steal, even speed in their cars or jay walk? Our government already has multiple regulatory agencies that tell you what you can put in your body (FDA, DEA, and CPSC-Consumer Product Safety Commission), or in the ground/air/water (EPA), what you can see/hear on TV (FCC). All of these are for the greater good.
By the way…Merriam-Webster defines Patriotism today as simply “love for or devotion to one’s country.” And it seems Mr. Kauffeld left this part out of his 1828 definition: “Patriotism is the characteristic of a good citizen, the noblest passion that animates a man in the character of a citizen.”
The fact remains that your right to “self-determination” stops where my rights begin. You do not have the legal right to choose to do something that harms me or anyone else. You can’t drive your car through a crowd because you disagree with them. As mentioned before, you can’t smoke that cigarette where I might breathe in your second-hand smoke. Many vaccines are required by law today. You probably received them as a child and never thought anything about them.
Last I checked, this country provides rights for everyone. To be patriotic you must support rights for everyone. The most important being “the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Mandating vaccines to end a pandemic that is about to start its third year of invading our country seems like the patriotic thing to do. This virus is invading our country. Getting vaccinated helps our defense.
I find it interesting that Mr. Kauffeld’s response ignores everyone’s rights except his and those who think like him. Mr. Kauffeld, you certainly have the right to decline vaccination. By doing so, dozens of innocent people may be infected, or even killed. This selfish choice says more about the unvaccinated than anything else they do. Being selfish is never patriotic.
