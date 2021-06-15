Dear Editor:

I want to take a moment to thank the community for their donations to our SnapRaise Fundraiser for the Waterloo High School baseball program. Our fundraiser was a resounding success. We had an initial dollar amount that we had hoped to reach and ended up going over that amount within 3 days. The donations kept trickling and we had more than doubled our original targeted amount.

The support we received from the greater Waterloo community was more than I could have imagined. Your generous donations will help us provide a quality program for the current and future players in our program. 

Dennis Klubertanz

Head Varsity Baseball Coach

Waterloo High School

