Response to voter fraud
Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to Dennis Capacio’s letter to the editor on Jan. 26 regarding voter fraud in Wisconsin.
First, there was extraordinarily little voter fraud in the state this past election. You can do some research about this online, or read the article entitled “Few Valid Voter Fraud Claims Found in State” that was printed in the Daily Times on Jan. 25. It appears that Mr. Capacio believes there was voter fraud because he does not agree with the outcome of the presidential election-that Biden beat Trump.
The Nov. 3 election has been judged fair and lawful. Election clerks followed the guidelines set by the Election Commission. Mr. Capacio insinuated that county clerks did not follow state election laws. This is a lie. He then listed the names of country clerks from some surrounding counties. The names, of course, are public knowledge, but listing them along with intimating that these people did not follow guidelines is dangerous and reckless, especially when we all know what kind of actions some misguided Trump supporters are willing to take to fight for their “cause.”
There is no problem with reviewing election laws; this should be done on a regular basis. It does appear, however, that Mr. Capacio wants to review guidelines in order to overturn legal elections that he doesn’t agree with. It also appears that he wants to make it more difficult for certain people to vote in the state of Wisconsin. This has been a goal of the Republican party for years because they know that the fewer people who vote, the more likely it is that they will stay in office.
Election laws will continue to make elections fair and legitimate, but we should also be working toward elections where everyone’s voice is heard freely and easily.
Julia Reitz
Watertown
