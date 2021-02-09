Back Pridemore
Dear Editor:
Now we finally have Rep. Mark Born revealing his moderate credentials by endorsing fellow moderate John Jagler for the 13th state Senate seat.
To call Jagler a conservative is laughable when one considers the $8 billion increase in the state budget.
Even talk radio has labeled Jagler a moderate. Based on how the last budget was “balanced,” it will take another national stimulus package to do it again.
What about actually cutting spending in areas that do not deserve increases which bury our children in debt.
Don Pridemore has always supported law and order. His office in Watertown has handed out hundreds of “Back the Badge” and “Support Law Enforcement” signs over the last election cycle. Pridemore is the only veteran in the race and understands what it is to put yourself on the line for love of country.
Don Pridemore is the only true conservative.
Pro- Life Wisconsin indorses Pridemore.
Has Jagler been a leader fighting Governor Evers tyrannical executive orders? No.
The establishment wants a go-along-to get-along rubber stamp, proven by Mark Born’s endorsement.
We have an opportunity to make a difference by voting for Don Pridemore!
Vickie Gertz
Oconomowoc
