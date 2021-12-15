AMVETS discontinue rummage sales
Dear Editor:
Riedemann and Thompson AMVETS Post 35 would like to thank all of those who have supported us over the many years of our rummage sale.
The first two years we received such a large amount of donations that we had to locate a much larger place to store the items donated. We were given the opportunity to store our items for several years at the city storage building. The final year, 2021, we had to sign a 12-month lease with the city that was only for nine months. Due to the inability to hold the rummage sale (the park was rented), we had no choice but to hold on an online auction, (which was not successful), and had to cover the cost of disposal of the items that did not sell. We spent countless hours attempting to locate another building to store the donated items. To our dismay, the rent was either too high, or the buildings were too small. Due to these circumstances, we will no longer be holding our rummage sales.
Over the many years that we held the rummage sale, we helped numerous veterans and members of the community, from fire victims to vets in need of household items, to countless others that have benefited from this event. We plan on continuing to help and support veterans and the community to the best of our ability.
We appreciate all of the support that the community and veterans have given to this event. We will still be holding our annual Easter Egg Hunt, which has been going on for 73 years, as well as our White Clover Drive, spaghetti dinner, blood drives and future events.
Commander Mark Kottwitz
on behalf of AMVETS Post 35
Ask what you can do for your country
Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to Josh Kauffeld’s rebuttal of an earlier letter in Voice of the People penned by my brother, Dan.
Mr. Kauffeld’s assertion that if the COVID shots worked, we would not need boosters reveals a woefully misguided and shockingly medieval attitude toward medical science. Many unarguably effective vaccines require booster shots. Anyone who’s ever been so unfortunate as to have been cut badly enough by a rusty blade that they needed stitches knows that the first question asked of them in the ER is, “When was your last tetanus booster?”
As for patriotism, do we really want to define and measure it by what we refuse to do? By how utterly uncooperative we can be? In the words of the late John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”
Vaccination against COVID is not a matter of the good of the whole vs. the good of the individual. Rather, it is a matter of doing what is best for our country at the expense of no one.
If all who could do so with virtually no risk to themselves (that’s the vast majority of us) would vaccinate voluntarily, the question of government mandated vaccination would be the absolute non-issue it should be. Step up, people. Show your true patriotic spirit. Ask what you can do for your country, then get vaccinated!
Bruce Martin
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.