Critical Race Theory
Dear Editor:
CRT, Critical Race Theory, is making headlines across the country. Let’s clarify what it is and isn’t.
CRT is an academic framework and/or analytical tool primarily used in university level courses. It was created to help us understand why racial inequalities exist in our society and how we can eradicate them.
CRT is not a curriculum. CRT is not anti-white education. CRT is not anti-bias education, Culturally Responsive Teaching, or diversity and inclusion training.
CRT is not being taught in our K-12 schools. It is only taught in graduate and doctoral course level work.
CRT and educational equity are not the same and shouldn’t be used interchangeably.
All of the headlines about CRT are diverting us from the real challenge — the ongoing disinvestment of our state in public education. When adjusted for inflation, we are funding our public schools well below 2009 levels of funding.
Our entire state benefits from strong public schools in all of our communities. Let’s not get sidetracked by false claims and emotional headlines. Let’s not allow politicians to score political points at the expense of our children.
Let’s work together to support our teachers and our schools and provide the equally excellent public education our kids deserve.
Sandy Whisler
Lake Mills
Price on carbon
Dear Editor:
It’s never too late to make things less bad.
What perfect timing for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to release their latest assessment of the climate crisis: This summer’s wildfires, drought, floods, and heat personally confirm the report’s conclusion that hair-on-fire time is here. The report also tells us that we have to move faster. So, now what?
Lucky for us the big bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate right now includes $150 billion for a transition to clean energy, more EVs, green jobs, and climate resilience. Old infrastructure is having a hard time keeping up with the new extremes of temperature and moisture, so this is really good news.
Good, but not enough. Everyone knows we can’t get to where we need to be without our most powerful tool, a price on carbon.
Tax the carbon polluters and send the funds back to the public in a monthly check. This will put us on the fast track, fairly, efficiently.
It’s never too late to make things less bad. But we need to get going.
You can help. Call Senator (Tammy) Baldwin, Senator (Ron) Johnson, and your congressman now and tell them you want a price on carbon.
Alyson Schmeisser
Lake Mills
