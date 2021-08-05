Speaking on Russia
Dear Editor:
At a well-attended gathering of the Republican Party of Dodge County, Wisconsin, guest speakers Val Sigal and his wife Anna shared their experiences living in Russia until they immigrated to the United States in 1994.
The couple was very informative, giving a sweeping history of the past 100 years in Russia, including the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917 which ushered in collectivism, then communism.
Val pointed out that capitalism did exist in Russia prior to the revolution to some extent but ended when Vladimir Lenin assumed power.
Sigal explained that in order to leave Russia he had to find someone to sponsor them and, fortunately, his uncle agreed and loaned them the money required for the process to move forward. It took three years before they were finally allowed to leave for the United States where they would begin working toward citizenship. Having gone through the process the difficult, expensive (and legal) way, Val did not hold a very high opinion of illegal immigrants entering America today.
Anna told the story of being told her luggage was over 100 pounds, therefore some items would have to be left behind in Russia. Ultimately, they had to decide whether to keep her mother’s photo album and other personal items, or toilet paper. The toilet paper was more practical, so she said goodbye to many irreplaceable photos and other items. Even after this, there would be more bribery required before finally being allowed to leave the country for good.
Anna recalled the shock of walking into her first American grocery store (Sendik’s in the Milwaukee area). She said, “The food was amazing and there was so much of it!” This was in stark contrast to her memories of people starving in soil-rich Ukraine, her illustrations of which are too disturbing to repeat here.
Val shared perhaps the most vivid portrayal of how little freedom there is under communism, and what finally prompted them to leave. Val’s college roommate had dared to publicly speak out against the Gulags (prison/internment camps where people are literally worked to death). Soon after, an “ambulance” complete with men in medical suits arrived to take him away, and he was never seen again. He was neither sick nor injured.
With the advancement of socialism and Marxism in America today, Val and Anna’s message is more important than ever, and their courage to speak out was appreciated by all in attendance.
Tracy Heron
Republican Party of Dodge County
Jack Yuds, chairman
