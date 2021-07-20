Thanks to the school board
Dear Editor:
As a WUSD parent and resident of Watertown, I wanted to express my gratitude to Dodge County and the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation for offering an amazing gift to the children in our public schools!
Earlier this month, representatives from Dodge County met with the school board and offered to provide trained mental health counselors twice a week to work with students who are struggling with their mental health. These services will incur no costs to the school district or taxpayers because they are paid for with private grants, and counseling will affordable (or even free) to students and their families.
Under this arrangement, participating students would miss less class and parents would not have to take time off work to take their children to appointments, because they will have their sessions in school buildings. It will also help families who don’t have access to outside mental health support for their kids, due to finances or insurance.
This proposal is coming at such an important time — we all know that the last year has been challenging for everyone, and many of our children and young adults are struggling. The American Children’s Hospitals Association reports that in 2020, emergency rooms across the country saw a 24% increase in the proportion of mental health emergency department visits for kids ages 5 to 11 and a 31% increase for kids and teens ages 12 to 17. More than ever, our children need help, and now the WUSD, in partnership with Dodge County and the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, can support them.
I am proud of the school board members who have expressed their support for this plan. The WUSD Strategic Plan lists “Developing People and Partnerships” as one of their three main priorities, and I can’t think of a better partnership to foster than one that provides free care and unites our county leadership, regional hospital, and our district.
Please take a moment to call or email your school board members and thank them for this great opportunity for our schools!
Let’s be proud of the innovation happening in our district.
Wendy Pliska
Watertown
