“Convictions are more dangerous enemies of truth than lies.”
Friedrich Nietzche
It is unfortunate that our society has become so polarized by perspective, opinion, and conviction that facts no longer seem to be relevant. In spite of evidence in this newspaper that facts are irrelevant, I offer a comparison based entirely on World Health Organization data accepted by the rest of the world.
Spain’s population in 2020 was 47.35 million. California’s population at the same time was 39.54 million, 83.5% of Spain’s population. On 11 Jan., 2022, Spain’s COVID infection rate was 7,457,300, California’s infection rate was 6,313,572, 84.7% of Spain’s infection rate.
Spain’s death toll was 90,136, California’s death toll was 77,203, 85.7% of Spain’s death toll. Both these percentages exceed the difference between the population difference. Now why might that be?
Spain has fully vaccinated 81.9% of Spaniards, 181.5 doses of vaccine per 100 Spaniards. California has fully vaccinated 67% of its citizens, 172.1 doses of vaccine per 100 Californians. The conclusion must be that either something in Spanish water prevents COVID infection and we should all move to Spain or vaccinations work.
Now I am going to offer two warnings. The first addresses the health of Wisconsin. Wisconsin has fully vaccinated 62.6% of Wisconsinites, 160.8 doses per 100 Wisconsinites. We are not close to the same class of prevention of either California or Spain.
The second addresses our divided society. In a book published in 1925, a student of Nietzche described the use of a lie so colossal that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously”. The book was Mein Kampf. The author was Adolf Hitler.
