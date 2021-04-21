Act of detraction
Dear Editor:
On Wednesday, April 14, I read with interest about the article discussing the new principal for Jefferson High School. As a former employee of the district, I worked intermittently with Nick Skretta and agree that he will be a fine candidate to replace Steve Dinkel who will be retiring from the position at the end of this school year.
Skretta has been a teacher and principals at Sullivan Elementary School and Jefferson Middle School and has done a fine job administering at both schools. As I read the article, however I found it disturbing that the former middle school principal was brought into the discussion.
I quote the following paragraph, “As middle school principal, the Jefferson administration and board felt that Skretta restored confidence to a school, which had been rocked by a turbulent year. The previous principal, Ms. (I won’t state her name for privacy reasons) had ruffled feathers and unilaterally changing many of the traditions and systems at the school.
This former principal lasted less than a year with the district, being placed on administrative leave for unspecified, unprofessional conduct and ultimately resigning. Skretta had a very different approach, welcoming input and inviting collaboration.”
I had limited contact with the former middle school principal, so I don’t know the whole story about the disagreements that lead to her administrative leave and her eventual resignation from the position. Unfortunately, the situation did not end well, but to bring up this information that happened over two years ago, to cut down the former principal and elevate the new principal on a public forum, is not only in poor taste, but in my mind is unethical and also very unprofessional.
I strongly believe that there is always at least two sides to every story and to present only one side of a situation without allowing the accused party to defend themselves in an act of detraction.
As I stated at the beginning of this letter, I do believe Skretta will be a fine high school principal for the Jefferson school district. I am sorry that what was mainly a good article about Skretta’s career and credentials, had to be tainted by an attempt to further discredit and potentially ruin the reputation of the former middle school principal. As I wish Skretta good wishes on his new position, I will say the same for his predecessor.
Mary Beth Breunig
Watertown
