Rainbow Hospice thank you
Dear Editor:
Rainbow Hospice Care gratefully acknowledges the donations made in memory of Joanne Armstrong; Melvin Martin; Addie Rader; Carol Sidwell; and Mary Wagner.
Your gift helps to continue the hospice mission of bringing forth comfort, care and meaning at the end of life. Thank you for honoring their memory in such a way that will help bring comfort to others. Your donation helps to further the mission of hospice, which provides dignity, comfort and quality care to the terminally ill and their families. Your generosity is deeply appreciated.
Debbie Berger on behalf of Rainbow Hospice Care Turn 37 AD around
Dear Editor:
Turn AD 37 around Watertown!
The GOP candidate, William Penterman is, I’m sure, a decent family man, Wisconsin dairy bred, served our country. But check out his responses to Madison newspaper and from the AAUW forum. For example:
• He would accept the undemocratic notion that Wisconsin legislators could overturn election results!
• He says the singular action for pandemic recovery is to eliminate the $300/week supplement that expires soon.
Is he aware of the struggles of women dealing with education, caregiving, childcare issues?
• He envisions a congruent, contiguous area around Watertown that he would represent in a legislative map redraw.
He is ignoring the jigsaw puzzle piece drawn by the GOP in 2011 putting Deforest and Watertown together in the district.
• He buys into the big lie citing “irregularities” and “downright shady” things. BTW: 1 suspect ballot for every 10,000 is the sign of a remarkably well-run election.
He would not accept Medicaid expansion. Many of those that could be helped by it will vote for him because he espouses small government and avoids extending the common good to struggling families in the district.
Let’s hop off the GOP crazy train! Support Pete Adams for assembly in the special election July 13.
Ben Adams
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.