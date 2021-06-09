Dear Editor:
“A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth,” Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Minister of Propaganda.
There are four lies causing trouble today. The oldest, the Theory of Evolution. The others are Man Caused Climate Change, Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project.
Evolution theory has been around since 500 BC. To teach it as history of thought is not the lie. The lie is that science has proven it is fact. The scientific and model methods do not prove anything true. They falsify bad theories. Evolution cannot be observed or demonstrated in experiments. This lie is repeated daily in media, curricula and science reports.
If man is nothing more than an evolved animal, there is no more purpose or meaning to his life than that of an ant. Natural law and human conscience speak against that lie!
Our planet’s climate has changed and changes for reasons mostly unknown to science. Since 1970 the idea man’s presence and activity cause the change has become dominant.
Christine Stewart, Canadian Minister of the Environment, in 1998 said, “No matter if the science of global warming is all phony…climate change [provides] the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.”
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change official Ottmar Edenhofer admitted in November 2010, “…one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth...” In other words, it is a lie.
Karl Marx used the terms “proletariat and bourgeoisie.” Critical Race Theory uses “oppressed and oppressors.” The oppressed are colored minorities, women, LGBTQ etc. The oppressors are white heterosexual males and whites in general. The “oppressed” must overthrow the “oppressors” so their roles are reversed. It teaches the “oppressed” to be militant racists. It does not resolve racism. It is a lie.
The 1619 Project is historical revisionism. Many historians say so. It is a poor attempt to establish racism as systemic in America. Slavery was a human problem thousands of years before 1619.
People coming here before 1763 were not thinking about forming a new country. In fact, our first government was a confederation of 13 independent colonies. In 1787 that confederation passed the Northwest Ordinance outlawing slavery in what came to be Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin. The 1619 Project is a lie.
Roger Kobleske
Watertown
