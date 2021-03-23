Dear Editor:
I support Ken Eimers for the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education election on April 6. Ken clearly understands the important role of education in life as he has spent much of his free time volunteering with the Jefferson County Literacy Council, Madison Area Technical College, and Gateway Technical College helping people earn their GEDs. Ken raised his family in Lake Mills and has demonstrated his commitment to the community by volunteering as a youth basketball and soccer coach, and as a member of the board of directors of the Lake Mills Tennis Association, as well as two years as the director of the Jefferson County 4-H Board.
As a school board member, I know Ken will advocate for safe and welcoming schools, smart technology, effective community partnerships, and full-state funding. With those goals, it’s no wonder Ken received the endorsement of the South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. Ken says he decided to run for school board because he believes that public schools are among a community’s greatest assets. I agree with Ken, and if you do too, make sure to request your absentee ballot or vote in person on April 6 for Ken Eimers.
Bridgette Unger
Lake Mills
