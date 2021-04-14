Dear Editor:
Throughout the past year, there has been an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans due to the politicization of COVID-19. In the 1980s, we saw the same politicization of HIV and AIDS by former-president Ronald Reagan, after his ignorance of the virus for nearly a decade and the labeling of HIV/AIDS as the “gay plague.”
Today, we are seeing similarities in these two responses. First, we blamed COVID-19 on China and closed the nation’s border from Asian countries. Similarly, we blamed the HIV/AIDS epidemic on the LGBTQ+ community and demonized gay men and transgender people. Both instances, we ignored the overall severity of the virus and allowed for further discrimination and hate of marginalized communities.
Secondly, we ignored Donald Trump’s anti-Asian rhetoric and policies, by not holding him accountable for naming COVID-19 the “kung flu.” In the 1980s, we allowed for the term “gay plague” to be used and accepted the homophobic jokes that followed. Finally, we act shocked at the rise of violent hate crimes against Asian Americans, just as we ignored the rise within the LGBTQ+ community. The FBI and United Nations warned the public that there would be a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes due to the rhetoric spread within the outbreak of the pandemic.
In California, 15% of the population is of Asian descent and in a two-month period from March to May 2020, there were over 800 hate crimes committed against Asian Americans. Within Orange County, the anti-Asian hate crimes are up 1,200% and in Los Angeles County, they are up 115%. Yet, on March 16, the nation was shocked when a mass shooting led to eight people killed – six of whom were of Asian descent. It should not take a mass shooting or a rise in hate crimes to understand that those in power control how the public responds to a crisis, such as a pandemic.
Noelle Else
Oconomowoc
