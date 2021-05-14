Poppy thanks
Dear Editor:
On behalf of Beaudoin-Koehler-Draeger VFW Post 3709 and its Auxiliary, thanks to Walmart, Piggly Wiggly, Dollar Tree, Breselows Family Market, Ace Hardware, and the post office for allowing us to hand out Buddy Poppies at these businesses.
Thanks to the people of Watertown and surrounding area for your continuous support.
Thanks to all the volunteers who gave so generously of their time, especially to the Civil Air Patrol for their help.
Lastly, thank you to all who helped or donated to our drive from all the veterans and hospitals that will benefit.
Buddy Poppy
Chairpersons
Gary Winkler
Chris Bowen
Police are hiring
Dear Editor:
Congratulations on being hired as a police officer! Years ago, this salutary greeting was accepted with pride and dignity. Young officers were eager to protect and serve their communities. Upon graduating from the academy their families smiled, took many pictures, and hailed them as burgeoning heroes. The young officers knew that they had the support of the community and the backing of the department. The police officers were loved and highly respected.
Conversely, today it seems popular to loathe and distrust the police. Suspicious individuals/suspects do not comply with the officers’ directives. These people not only do not comply, but they physically and brutally fight with the officer and resist arrest. Police officers remain to be heroes to their families but are now looked at as villains by large segments of the community. The crime rate has skyrocketed.
According to the FBI Uniform Crime Report and the Washington Post, last year there were 10 million arrests by police. Out of those 10 million arrests, there were 1,004 officer-involved fatalities. Out of those 1,004 officer-involved fatalities, 41 were unarmed. Out of those 41-officer involved unarmed fatalities 19 were white, nine were Black. Now one is one too many, but to me, 41 out of 10 million is a small percentage (.00041).
Now ask me how many police officers were killed in the line of duty. Eighty-nine police officers were killed, where was the news media when those took place?
In Chicago 2,941 people were shot and 201 killed this year, the majority are Black. Where is the hue and cry about these needless deaths?
The liberal left/democrats maintain that last summer the brunt of the violent protests was peaceful. In fact, one MSNBC commentator commented that it was just another peaceful protest while a building behind him was engulf in flames.
Today’s police officer is spit on, hit with feces, urine, firecrackers, rocks, and bottles, and called vulgar names inches from their face. It is rather interesting that many democrats will not complain about these antics, while most republicans support the officers and find this treatment of police officers reprehensible.
A New Orleans zoo has recently canceled a pro-police promotion, claiming community members were concerned the event could be “unintentionally divisive.” Just an attempt to promote the police is now disparaged by members of the community.
Putting this all aside, police departments are now hiring, get your application!
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.