Mythical substance unobtainium
Dear Editor:
If you are familiar with mythical Avatar, you are probably familiar with the mythical substance unobtainium.
Climate change and Green New Deal are about to consume America. Three groups are involved. Group one is scientists pushing this. Most are associated with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Group two, labelled skeptics, is scientists who do not accept the “science” of climate change.
Group three is politicians, environmental activists and media. These are the people stirring the fear about the end of the planet.
Groups one and two agree on the following. The climate is always changing. The climate changes for many reasons. These reasons are not fully understood. Science cannot make predictions about the future climate. CO2 is a greenhouse gas and absolutely essential for life on the planet.
Over the past two centuries the planet has warmed 1.8 degrees. Since 1960 the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has increased due to human activity but there is no direct scientific proof it relates to the warming.
Group one scientists admit global warming is not an existential threat now and may only become one in the distant future.
Group three seeks money, power, economic equality around the world. This group was founded by Maurice Strong 1972. Al Gore and Greta Thunberg are spokespeople making predictions about this subject. Green Peace, Sierra Club and others make up Big Green. Unlike Big Oil, Big Tech, Big Pharma dealing in billions, Big Green deals in trillions. Corporations and governments have poured billions into this with little impact.
“Within five years, we will install 500 million solar panels, including eight million solar roofs and community solar energy systems, and 60,000 made-in-America wind turbines” says the Biden-Sanders Unity Taskforce Recommendations.
This will not save the planet nor supply our energy needs. Unobtainium! It will destroy the environment. To produce the necessary panels, turbines and batteries millions of tons of earth will have to be mined. The efficiency of wind and solar is about 33% and life expectancy is 25 years. Within a generation the unrecyclable waste will surpass all our plastic waste.
Rather than spending trillions on the Green New Deal and Paris Climate Accord, why not invest in nuclear fusion, blue gas technology, nanotech batteries in a free market economy? Do we need to sacrifice our freedoms to a totalitarian government bent more on global social justice and population control than the environment?
Roger Kobleske
Watertown
