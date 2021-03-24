Dear Editor:
Jill Underly, candidate for WI Superintendent of Public Schools is a typical authoritarian bureaucrat. While at the DPI, Underly worked to stop the expansion of school choice statewide. At the same time, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Dan Bice reported, her own children attended St. James, a private Catholic school, instead of the poorly-performing Aldo Leopold neighborhood school. Underly’s opponent for Superintendent is Deb Kerr. Kerr is a staunch supporter of parents’ freedom of choice. Kerr also supports relocating DPI offices out of Madison and closer to the districts they serve. If more DPI employees lived in Milwaukee for example, their own quality of life would be affected by the abominable graduation rate and racial achievement gap in their public schools. In Milwaukee, 78.4% of white students and 81% of Asian students graduated in four years, compared with 66.2% of black students and 70.2% of Hispanic students. Kerr ran the Brown Deer school district, a northern suburb of Milwaukee serving more than 80% students of color and 50% economically disadvantaged. Under her leadership the achievement gap is shrinking. On April 6, vote Deb Kerr for a better future for Wisconsin kids.
Rita Prescott
Lake Mills
