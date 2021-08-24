Bridge honoree: ‘Thank you’

Dear Editor:

I want to thank Tom Schultz and Mike Hoppenrath and the Riverfest Committee for the honor of naming the Main Street bridge after me. It is truly humbling to join the list of those that have preceded me. Thanks also to Diane Graff for her flattering article in the Daily Times. I do have two corrections. My wife, Linda, wants credit for time served, we have been married 46 years. In the early nineties, the committee I led, got rid of most of the one-way streets in the downtown area not added to them. Thanks again to all!

Ron Krueger

Watertown

