Fair and consistent
Dear Editor:
It is because of the vagaries of law many believe there are two different criminal justice systems, one for the rich and another for the poor.
Now you can say there is also a disparate system of justice between the democrats and everybody else. Just look at the actions of the rioters involved in the BLM movement last summer. Nearly 6% of U.S. protests between May 26 and Sept. 5 involved rioting, looting and similar violence, including 47 fatalities. Firebombs, fireworks, bottles, and rocks were thrown at the police officers. Thousands of officers were injured and there was over $2 billion in damage. Then Sen. Kamala Harris raised money to help post bail for the violators. Portland district attorney refused to prosecute over 91% of the rioters.
Now give the same amount of scrutiny to the actions and punishment of the Jan 6 rioters at the U.S. Capitol. The riot at the U.S. Capitol, although void of firebombing and mass looting showed some of the same violent confrontations with the police. As violent threats were shouted, a throng of illegal entries were made to the Capitol. There were dedicated, but exhausted police officers bravely fending off countless attackers in both scenarios. However, unlike some of the BLM/ Antifa elements rioting, every violator in the Capitol usurpation is being vigorously pursued and aggressively prosecuted.
A black capitol police officer shot and killed a white unarmed protestor, Ashli Babbitt as she was crawling through a broken glass door to the speaker’s lobby.
The Justice Department said that the investigation did not find evidence that the officer had violated any federal laws and that there was nothing to contradict that he believed it was necessary to shoot at Babbitt, 35, “in self-defense or in defense of the members of Congress and others evacuating the house chamber.”
What would have happened if a white police officer would have shot and killed a threatening unarmed black man shouting “Kill the pigs” during the summer riots?
I was a rookie officer during the Milwaukee race riots, July 30, 1967. One of my fellow officers was shot and killed, others wounded. I understand the fear and trepidation the officers experienced as they abandoned their police station and as they fought with hundreds of enraged rioters shouting vile names.
Crime is crime, is it asking too much to be “fair and consistent” in the criminal justice system?
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
