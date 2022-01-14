Dear Editor:
Bird flu--it’s back. Avian influenza was detected in Minnesota in November, and Canada in December and again last week.
Since October, outbreaks have occurred in 18 countries, including Israel (thousands of cranes perishing).
Last week’s Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article, “Rare-bird sightings help ring in New Year,” raises new questions.
The story refers to two species at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, rare visitors to Wisconsin. Ruddy turnstones mostly live in Europe and Asia, spending off seasons on coasts of North America, South America, Africa, and Australia. Purple sandpipers typically winter on North Atlantic shores.
The ruddy turnstone recently seen on the Milwaukee beach was banded in 2019 in Denmark.
I am concerned about the migratory patterns of these birds and the potential for the spread of disease. Bradford Beach is not that far away from Jefferson County!
Signs of bird flu include lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling and/or purple discoloration of body parts; runny nose, coughing, sneezing; stumbling or falling down; diarrhea; and sudden death without any clinical signs.
If you find a sick or dead bird, do not touch it. Immediately report it to 1-800-572-8981 (state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection).
Folks that keep backyard chickens or have a hobby farm in Wisconsin are now required by law to register their animals. There is no cost to register birds, and registrants are now eligible for reimbursement or indemnification in the event of a disease outbreak. (This is a new development since the 2015 bird flu outbreak.)
Register birds by calling Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium at 1-888-808-1910, or online, https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Program_Services/PremisesRegistration.aspx.
DATCP’s “Six ways to protect your birds” include keep your distance (restrict access to your property and keep your birds away from other birds), keep it clean (wash your hands thoroughly before and after working with your birds; clean and disinfect equipment), don’t haul disease home (keep new birds separated for at least 30 days), don’t share equipment or supplies, know the warning signs, and immediately report sick birds.
The Defend the Flock Resource Center through APHIS brings together biosecurity information and free resources from USDA, producers, veterinarians, state agencies, scientists, and industry professionals. See https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources for biosecurity checklists, training for Ag employees, webinars for producers, and information on wildlife management practices. Most of the materials are also available in Spanish.
Anita Martin
Lake Mills
