Who do you trust?
Dear Editor:
How well do you know your neighbors? What about the people you work with? If your in a branch of the U.S. military service, do you think they are all honest to their country? Maybe some could be terrorist.
When you shake hands with a person, maybe they shake with one hand and stab you in the back with the other.
Maybe they took a part in the protest at Washington D.C. riot Jan 6, 2021. It is a very different world today.
Who do you trust? I trust in God.
My family watches on TV the world’s dumbest. Today it is said the Chinese will take over the U.S.A. and never fire a shot.
Harold Sack
Watertown
One lucky guy
Dear Editor:
Alex Lasry is a 33-year-old senior vice president for the Milwaukee Bucks.
His father, Marc is a billionaire and co-owner of the Bucks. Lasry was the host committee chair for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Lasry is also entertaining a run for the US Senate against Sen. Ron Johnson or another republican candidate in 2022. Lasry told the Milwaukee Journal “We need people there” referring to Washington D.C. “It frustrates me, more than anything, because these people are supposed to be leaders and people looking out for the best interests of the country.
Unfortunately, a lot of people you see in D.C. right now are looking out for themselves.”
Lasry sure is using the correct verbiage in trying to appeal to the voters, especially his comment about the people in D.C. just looking out for themselves. Lasry would fit right in with these self-centered politicians he belittles.
You see like many other politicians, that can easily talk the talk, but when it comes to waking the walk, well that is where their true character surfaces.
Just recently the 33-year-old Lasry went to the Ovation Chai Point Senior Living on Milwaukee’s east side and received a COVID-19 shot of the vaccine.
He claims that he was lucky and explained that his wife’s uncle is a rabbi at the senior living center.
He received a telephone call saying the center had some extra, unused doses of the vaccine. Lasry related that although his wife was pregnant and refused the vaccine, he rushed over to the center.
He says that he stepped forward as he did not want to see the vaccine go to waste.
He maintains that he was just lucky to get the vaccine.
Unfortunately, fewer Wisconsin residents are receiving the vaccine and Wisconsin trails behind other Midwestern states, both in receiving the vaccine and in the administering of the vaccine.
As of a few days ago, only 5.8% of the population had received one anti-coronavirus shot.
Lasry received the vaccine before 94% of the state’s population.
Who was responsible for ordering the amount of vaccine needed and why wasn’t any contingency plans made in the event of unused vaccine due to essential individuals changing their minds?
It is unfathomable that neither the rabbi, nor Lasry knew of any individuals over 65 or other essential individuals that could have truly used this life saving vaccine.
Hmm, Lasry was just one lucky guy!
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
