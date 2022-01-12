Eighteen months ago, a group of citizens of Dodge County came together under the banner of “FREE in Dodge”, FREE being an acronym for “Freedom and Rights Enjoyed by Everyone.”
This grass-roots citizen’s movement has a purpose to protect the interests of the citizens of Dodge County from unfriendly county government actions and policies.
We are the citizen’s sentries, everyday people of Dodge County from all walks of life who have stepped forward to help guard and protect the individual liberty we all hold dear at the county level, as well as to watch how those in authority at the county level are spending our money. I have found that there is a great deal of waste and mismanagement of our money at the county level of government.
Many of our elected or appointed officials within Dodge County government have, over the years, developed some personally beneficial relationships within the county government. Those of us in FREE in Dodge along with some current supervisors have publicly challenged them, standing up for the best interests of Dodge County’s citizens and demanding changes where necessary.
Many of those within the long-standing current power structure of Dodge County government are trying to thwart our efforts, often using unsuspecting employees and misinformed citizens to assist them. The truth is that people in positions of power do not take kindly to the idea of losing it.
Certain supervisors and department heads are trying to blackball and discredit those of us in FREE in Dodge, to invalidate the good work we are all doing.
They are working to protect all the perks that come from the relationships they have developed over the years through county service. They want to stay in their position of authority and power, an authority and power, which they are abusing in the process. Their intent is to discredit the citizens who are fighting for a fiscally responsible and conservative county government.
FREE in Dodge is working to break up these relationships for the benefit of all citizens. Everyone involved with FREE in Dodge is working toward positive changes ,which will benefit the whole county. We have no desire to protect the "powers that be." We want to see to it that they will take advantage of the citizens of Dodge County no longer.
