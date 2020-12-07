Pity the reader

Dear Editor:

Pity the poor people that read the Watertown Daily Times editorial page. The lies and misrepresentations of Leonard Pitts have again appeared on those pages that considers his drivel an opinion.

His opinion that President elect Biden should not pardon President Trump is off base as no one can pardon the unpardonable. You need to commit a crime to be pardoned. To my knowledge the Muller report, the impeachment and the many other preposterous allegations have not been substantiated.

Consider the many potential crimes that could be revealed in the Durham report or the scandal involving Biden and his son Hunter. Will Mr. Pitts opinion be the same should those aforementioned crimes be substantiated? If his opinion remains consistent will he discourage the pardoning of Hillary Clinton and all the other crooked democrats involved in the fake Russian conspiracy?

His comparison of Donald Trump to Charles Manson is reprehensible. The good people of Watertown should urge his ouster as a contributor to the Watertown Times and his column should be condemned.

Bob Johnson

Watertown

