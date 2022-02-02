Have you heard of the idiom, “Cut off your nose to spite your face?" Perhaps you are even guilty of this yourself. Merriam Webster’s definition is “to do something that is meant to harm someone else but that also harms the person who does it.” This is precisely what the Biden Administration did when they quietly terminated a Trump era initiative called “Operation Legend,” which was a federal law enforcement program that targeted rising crime in the nation’s largest cities.
The operation was named after four-year old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri on June 29, 2020. Operation Legend was implemented after Trump began deploying federal law enforcement agents to fight violent crime in the wake of the George Floyd protests. Unlike a small federal task force assigned to investigate a single problem, this approach consisted of a large-scale combination of federal agencies working in unison to aid and assist city and county law enforcement officers.
Although this initiative was phenomenally successful it was only in operation for 6 months as an executive action by Biden in January 2021 quietly canceled the program. After its demise, Special Agent Clifford Swindell of FBI in Chicago had reported that there were more than 6,000 arrests across nine U.S. cities including approximately 467 for homicide; more than 2,600 firearms were seized; along with huge amounts narcotics and $11 million in drug money.
In Kansas City, protests occurred against the operation on July 17, 2020, with organizers calling for 50% of funds for the Kansas City Police Department be diverted to other initiatives. The mother of LeGend Tailerrol, Charron Powell responded to protesters stating “Operation Legend is to investigate murders that have been unsolved and one of those is for my 4-year-old son that did not make it to 5, ... and if you're against that, maybe you have to reevaluate your stance and your mentality to see what direction you're headed in”
Unfortunately, the democrat mayors of the cities also affected by the rampant crime fought against federal agents being sent to their city by Trump. Yes, Trump’s aggressive crime fighting strategy deployed in Operation Legend was considered too harsh for the criminals.
Now I could be wrong, but one might even think that the quick and quiet termination of Operation Legend was purely because of political reasons.
