Thanks from the Save Ixonia group
Dear Editor:
On May 11, the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors took up a vote regarding a Joint Developers Agreement related to the We Energies Liquefied Natural Gas manufacturing plant proposed for location at North Road in Ixonia. I want to thank the 10 county supervisors, Amy Rinard, Mike Kelly, Greg David, Mary Roberts, Lloyd Zastrow, Jeff Smith, Anita Martin, Kirk Lund, Laura Payne, and Karl Zarling who argued for improved JDA contract language that would have protected the safety and wellbeing of the 928 people who live, work, and attend school within a mile of this proposed plant.
All of the Ixonia citizens opposed to this facility are disappointed the majority of the county supervisors voted to approve the current JDA, as it appeared they were tired of dealing with the matter and simply wanted to dispense with this particular agenda item.
Supervisor Rinard, who represents the Town of Ixonia, worked tirelessly to secure the best possible JDA contract language to protect Ixonia citizens’ safety and wellbeing, despite ongoing attempts by town officials and employees to shame her making false accusations about stall tactics. In reality, throughout the four months of contract negotiations, Supervisor Rinard represented her constituents by working diligently to secure critical language in the JDA contract that protected the financial interests of both the Town of Ixonia and Jefferson County.
We all would like to believe We Energies and other large pipeline industries can be trusted, however the recent Enbridge pipeline leak in Fort Atkinson is a harsh reality to how disingenuous large corporations can be. At the May 11 meeting a county supervisor asked We Energies to address the potential for a systems failure or a catastrophic loss of life event at this plant. Instead of answering the question, We Energies representatives walked away from the podium and refused to answer.
The Save Ixonia group continues to work to protect Ixonia residents.
Our legal appeal of the conditional use permit succeeded in suspending the conditional use permit pending further review by the Jefferson County Board of Adjustment.
Dyan Pasono
Watertown
