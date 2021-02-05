Flag history
Dear Editor:
The Watertown Daily Times Feb. 2 front page featured an article announcing Sheriff (Dale) Schmidt’s essay “championing” the Thin Blue Line flag. The article featured a graphic of the flag but a single line quoting only three words of UW-Madison PD Chief Roman’s email, though Schmidt expresses an opinion about that publicly available email directly in the front page article and indirectly in his essay.
The front page article also did not report any further information about the flag’s origins and use. As the sheriff in his essay supports “waiting for all facts before casting judgment,” a full context of information reported about the Thin Blue Line US flag should be provided.
Interviewed for an article in Harper’s Magazine, July 2018, Andrew Jacob explained he created the flag in late 2014 as a 19-year-old University of Michigan student as a reaction against the attention received by the Black Lives Matter movement. Jacob explained that the black line above the blue on his flag represents “citizens,” the black line below represents “criminals,” and that he was not concerned that most “criminals” are also “citizens” when this point was raised by the reporter.
In December 2014, the new Blue Lives Matter movement adopted the flag as a symbol. White supremacist groups planning the 2017 “Unite the Right” march encouraged the flag’s use by their members in place of swastikas and other traditional symbols of those group. The flag was carried on Jan. 6 by those attacking Capitol police from barricades on the Ellipse to the doors of the chambers of Congress. This history shouldn’t seem obscure, as it has occurred almost entirely during the sheriff’s tenure since January 2015.
The sheriff should re-examine the origins and use of the Thin Blue Line flag.
He may still view it as an honorable personal symbol of his service; that is his right.
His current badge and “Dodge County Sheriff” department patch communicate the purpose of his office symbolically.
He should not forget that as a public servant of all people of Dodge County, his personal beliefs for displaying the Thin Blue Line flag on the county’s squad cars may have, in the words of Chief Roman’s email, a “detrimental impact on many in our community for whom the visible symbol holds a very different meaning.”
Bryan Quinn
Watertown
Voter solicitation
Dear Editor:
After the November 2020 election some politicians, including several from Wisconsin, made accusations about voter fraud including accusations that deceased individuals voted in the election.
It struck me as ironic that my father-in-law, who passed away in 2011, received an advertisement soliciting his vote for Rep. John Jagler for the upcoming election.
LouAnne Hunt
Ixonia
