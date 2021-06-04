Thank you from the poppy committee

Dear Editor:

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 189 of Watertown would like to thank all of those who helped with our annual poppy drive May 28. A big thank you to all of the auxiliary members and Legionnaires who worked on the drive and to all of those who donated.

All of the monies collected from this drive goes only to the veterans and their families.

Without the generosity of the citizens of Watertown, the Legion family, and the area businesses that let us distribute the poppies, we could not have had such a successful fundraiser.

The 2021 Poppy

committee

Kathy Allermann, Sandy Sullivan, Jeanne Gillis and Carol Peters

