Oath of office
Dear Editor:
State Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, took an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Wisconsin. Do these oaths of office mean anything to our state and federal politicians? I would need a calculator to keep track of the lies and gross exaggerations espoused by both parties. Why are we not holding these corrupt politicians responsible for their contemptible actions?
Recently, Bowen had participated in the demonstrations outside of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah’s home. During this demonstration, Mensah reported that he and his girlfriend had been assaulted and shot at by the demonstrators. Bowen who was protesting with the demonstrators said that Mensah lied and mislead officers investigating the assault. Bowen had stated that Mensah had fabricated elements of violence outside his home. He said no protester fired at Mensah during the protest. Bowen maintained that “it was very clearly communicated, as we were trying to figure out what had happened, that it was Joseph Mensah, in a tussle, that turned off the safety on that firearm and pulled the trigger.” Bowen further stated that Mensah “can not be trusted to tell the truth.”
During the assault investigation two men were arrested on felony charges for the gunshot to Mensah’s home. The charges were “second degree recklessly endangering safety” and “battery to a police officer.” Investigators found a “hole consistent with a shotgun slug” on the back-door frame. There were witness statements and video surveillance, along with the suspect’s own statement the “gun discharged while he was holding it, striking the residence.”
All this evidence fully supported Mensah’s statements. Throughout the country Democrat leaders are not backing our dedicated police officers.
Although this total lack of support from the Democrat leaders is one thing, it certainly is another to blatantly lie about the officers. Bowen went out of his way to publicly disparage Officer Mensah and impugn his integrity. Bowen also inhibited the criminal investigation of the assault on Mensah.
For Bowen’s egregious criminal conduct, he should be charged with obstructing the police. State statute 946.41(2)(a) “knowingly giving false information to the officer” “with the intent to mislead the officer in the performance of his or her duty.” One must ask the question, who really can not be trusted to tell the truth, state Rep.Bowen, or police officer Mensah?
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
