I learned in sixth grade “civics” class that our democracy gives us certain rights, e.g. freedom of speech, of religion, and so on. In that same class I learned that every right has a corresponding responsibility, that is, every right is limited by the effects it has on the rest of society. Teacher said that the right to free speech means we can express just about any opinion, but, we can’t yell “Fire!” in a darkened theater (if there is no fire, of course) or openly advocate assassination or treasonous actions. We also have freedom of religion. However, if our religion includes starting bonfires in the middle of the street or sacrificing the neighborhood children, then that right is obviously limited. This principle of considering the good of others is basic to our concept of “rights” and applies to all rights. We tend to forget the “responsibility” part, and focus on the “rights” part.
As a child I was much more concerned with my rights than with caring about anybody else’s safety or well-being. As an adult I can see how important it is to be concerned about the whole of society, not only for myself, but for each one of us individually.
When it comes to the COVID protocols of wearing masks, maintaining sensible distances, avoiding indoor crowds, and getting vaccinated, we need to look at rights and responsibilities together. Nobody wakes up in the morning thinking: Oh, I would like to prolong this pandemic as long as possible - I want to see small businesses struggle, to harm the national economy, to make sure that 1,100 Americans die every day. No one really wants this, yet this is exactly the effect of failing to follow the medically recommended protocols.
Forget the politicians, both parties! We have a multitude of highly trained, competent, qualified, experienced medical professionals – people who have studied infectious diseases all their lives – telling us what to do to end this pandemic. We ignore them to our own peril. Yes, it is our right to ignore the findings of science, but it is also our responsibility to weigh the effects of our actions on our community, our families, our friends, our neighbors. Perhaps this would help us follow the command to “love one another.”
