The Watertown Daily Times front page headline for March 4 read “City looks to spend $2.5 million in ARPA funds.” After reading through the article, my first question was, what do they mean by “funding ($742,500) is tentatively scheduled for an extension of the city’s utilities west of Farm and Fleet” and why would American Rescue Plan Act funds be used.
After questioning other residents on their interpretation and finding nothing satisfactory, I called the City of Watertown for information. After initially speaking with someone that mentioned something about “internet” it left only more questions. She felt that the person to talk to would be Alex Allon and connected me to his office. I left my name, telephone number and brief message regarding my question.
Time passed (I did not receive a call back) and it wasn’t until reading the Daily Times March 24 article titled “Resident says more input needed on ARPA funds” that I felt a need for this letter. Ken Berg had relevant comments regarding opening up discussions with the public. Mayor Emily McFarland stated that the city has provided “many opportunities for residents to be part of ARPA conversation and will continue to do so.” Mayor McFarland also made note of a public meeting regarding ARPA funding with discussion of using funding for Main Street; to which no residents attended. That would be for repairs to the street itself? Perhaps meeting notifications should be made more visible somehow?
We are all still trying to recover from this pandemic and perhaps I missed previous articles but the March 4 headline was the first reference I saw regarding the Watertown ARPA grant funds. I understand that the first half of that $2.5 million was sent in May of 2021; second half will be sent May of 2022. Funds do not have to be obligated until 12-31-2024; unexpended funds to be returned 12-31-26. There is time to assure that the funds can be spent where most needed and beneficial. What about premium pay to direct care workers (home health aid, personal care aids, certified nursing assistants), nursing staff. Information regarding use of funds is difficult to navigate.
Could funds go to help local food pantries? Mayor McFarland is right when she said this is a unique, one-time opportunity and the allocation of funds needs to reflect that opportunity.
