Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to Wisconsin Sen. Ronald H. Johnson
Dear Senator Johnson:
The time has come for you to resign your elected position as senator of the United States from Wisconsin, and let the people of Wisconsin elect a new Senator who will follow their constitutionally prescribed duties, instead of vomiting conspiracy theories through mainstream and social media.
First order of business - Senator Johnson, you must vote to convict Donald J. Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors (incitement to rebellion and insurrection against the legitimate government of the United States, sedition, attempting to block/delay of the Electoral College vote). And then you must resign to save yourself and the Republican Party of Wisconsin from the further shame and embarrassment of McCarthy-era tactics and messages.
It is past time for the Republican Party of the State of Wisconsin to disavow the Presidency of Donald Trump based on his words and actions since the free and fair election of Joe Biden as President of the United States of America. The future direction of the elected branches of government will now be directed by the Democratic Party, according to the American people's vote in November. It is imperative that hope be given to the people of Wisconsin and America by the act of removing this mentally and emotionally tortured man from the Office of the President of the United States.
I am declaring my intent to run against you should you seek another term as Senator from Wisconsin. I will crisscross this state to expose the dereliction of your duties as an elected official representing the people of our state, and the lies and misinformation you have disseminated during your term of office. Time to go Mr. Johnson, and take your authoritarian president with you as you leave Washington.
Daniel L. Olejniczak
Watertown, lifelong Wisconsin resident
independent voter
