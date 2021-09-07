Dear Editor:
For well over a year many Ixonia residents have been working to prevent We Energies from building a massive liquefied natural gas facility on North Road. The safety of Ixonia residents is at risk and the grotesque intrusion into our pastoral countryside is beyond comprehension.
Those of us who have been following this fight from day one have not trusted We Energies because what they say and don't say has been manipulative from the start. Ixonia Town Board representatives told us to "trust We Energies, they are a reputable corporation." Ha!
The PSC administrative law judge just issued We Energies a scathing legal order for obvious manipulative tactics. The recent legal order against We Energies is unprecedented in PSC matters and states: "The applicants (We Energies), by failing to acknowledge the existence of the proposed AMI project and failing to present an analysis of its impact on the LNG facilities: 1) rendered the record in this proceeding incomplete; 2) raises doubt with respect to its witnesses' credibility; and 3) creates, at a minimum, the perception of a deficiency in candor."
These are polite legal terms for manipulation, cheating and lying. The Ixonia Town Board and members of the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors who voted to support this project were blinded by dollar signs, ignorant to the negative impacts of this proposal, and have been duped by this unscrupulous corporation. The citizens who objected to this project, since the beginning, tried telling these same elected officials not to trust We Energies. Maybe next time they will listen more carefully to their constituents rather than considering them "trouble makers."
Dyan Pasono
Watertown
