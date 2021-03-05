Dear Editor:
On Wednesday, March 3, the Watertown Branch of the AAUW held a forum for the four candidates running for Wisconsin Senate District #13. This person will fill the seat that was vacated by Scott Fitzgerald who is now representing Congressional District No. 5 in Washington, D.C.
The forum was held live as Facebook Webinar and on Watertown TV. Candidates Ben Schmitz (Solidarity Party), Melissa Winker (Democratic Party), and Spencer Zimmerman (Trump Conservative Party) all participated. John Jagler (Republican Party) chose not to participate. His non-appearance was obvious to the other three candidates and from reports of those in the audience, to those listening. If you missed the forum, please go to this link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y82olhmqXrg
Personally, I favor Melissa Winker as my candidate of choice. Melissa is a fourth generation Wisconsinite, a mother of five, wife of a firefighter, an art teacher, and small-business owner. Mellissa believes in science, is a strong proponent of public education from pre-kindergarten to university, supports small businesses, expanded health care, and the need to care for the environment. She is a strong proponent of fair maps. At the present time she is endorsed by the Sierra Club and Wisconsin Education Association Council. More about Melissa can be found at www.WinkerforWisconsin.com or on Facebook at Winker for Wisconsin.
Additionally, on the ballot is a statewide race for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction. Jill Underly is my choice for this position. Jill is currently the superintendent of the Pecatonica School District. She served for five years at the state Department of Public Instruction. Jill has worked in both large and small schools and at all levels. Many of her experiences have been with the underserved community. More about Dr. Jill can be found at https://underlyforwi.com/.
On April 6, the residents of the 13th District will have an opportunity to select a senator to represent you in the State Legislature, select a state Superintendent of Schools and local representative at the City, Village, Town, County, and School level. There are multiple options to vote, absentee, in person early voting (two weeks prior to the election) or at your local polls on the April 6 date. If you plan to vote absentee and have not requested ballot in 2021 you must go to myvote.wi.com to request your ballot.
Remember the candidates who have taken the time to participate in reaching out to their future constituents by attending the AAUW forum.
Carol O’Neil
Johnson Creek
