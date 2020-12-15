Newspaper praise
Dear Editor:
Wanted to thank the Watertown Daily Times, its staff and editor for providing our community with such a quality newspaper. The coverage of local news and sports is well written, timely, informative and interesting. We are very fortunate to have such a source available to our community. Scott Peterson’s columns, Scott Free, are also top notch. They are funny, insightful and well written. Thanks also to those who have contributed photos. They brighten and enliven the paper. A special “hats off” to Patricia Nehls for her many quality contributions, especially the Taking Off photo in the Dec. 11 edition. Thank you.
John Ebert
Watertown
