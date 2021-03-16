How to demonstrate civic duty
Dear Editor:
Civics: One of its meanings is to be mindful as a citizen of our personal civic duty. How do we demonstrate that? One of the best ways is to involve yourself attending public hearings and open meetings, be present in support of or oppose items on the agenda i.e. bills, policies at hearings via written text or personal speech.
Doing this advocates for our First amendment rights of free speech and assembly and is critical in maintaining a free society. This type of involvement is necessary to assure a healthy discourse between the citizenry and, elected officials also bureaucrats. These elected and appointed men and women serve at our behest, and if not engaged on a regular basis our democratic system runs amuck. An apathetic society is ignorant of their duties as a citizen of a free Constitutional Republic operating in a democratic fashion. Our indifference gives away our rights as the ultimate authority in the legislative process, at our own peril.
Our focus should first be local, town boards, schoolboards, city and county governance.
These all have a huge impact on our daily lives and can blunt or expound the effects of state and federal regulations and mandates. When necessary be active in state issues, ally yourself with likeminded groups to enhance your voice in the political arena.
A case in point on March 5, Watertown Daily Times highlighted the upcoming senatorial election for the 13th district giving a synopsis of the candidates and their positions on numerous topics all espousing citizenry involvement in our political system and its elective process. A good civics lesson for all.
Another article printed in that edition paradoxically headlined “COVID-19 precautions ignored at State Capitol hearings.” An (AP) reporter in Madison wrote with the perspective that these men, women, young adults, and numerous families were violating the COVID-19 protocols i.e. nonmasking, social distancing. (I personally witnessed there was no requirement to do so.) Instead of praising these families and individuals for taking time out of their busy lives to testify, engaging leadership by their presence, being an example of civil civics to their children, nope their “moral judgement” was maligned.
They were also photographed and pictures posted on social media by (D) Sen. Melissa Agard vilifying this assembly of citizens, completely ignoring the right of personal liberty. The progressives hate sovereign liberty because it was given by our Creator not by a capricious state.
Steve Kauffeld
Watertown
