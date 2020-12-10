Thanks to

front-line staff

Dear Editor:

A big “thank you” to our local front-line school staff, hospital and city workers of Watertown and surrounding communities — thank you for your dedication and hard work with this pandemic. It’s been a real test for everyone including police, fire/EMT, city and village government staff; all school personnel, both public and private; and our medical staff and caregivers at hospitals and nursing homes.

One thing we can do for each other, is check in on our elderly neighbors and offer your assistance.

Stay healthy.

Lee Buescher

Watertown

