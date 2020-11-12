Campaign financing
As we watch the daily news about the latest court filings from the Trump campaign as it pertains to irregularities across the county at the ballot box, let’s all pray that justice will prevail.
Thankfully, the election of Wisconsin State Senator Scott Fitzgerald to Washington representing Wisconsin Fifth Congressional District was a successful race. In preparing my candidacy to run to replace Scott Fitzgerald in the State Senate, I am announcing my contribution of $100,000 to my campaign that will be added to money already donated. I am serious about this race and the importance of the 13th Senate District remaining on a solid conservative foundation.
Socialism has invaded many of our educational institutions, governmental bodies, and the Democrat Party. I joined the U.S. Air For Force during a time of war and served a four-year-hitch to protect the freedom I inherited from those who came before me; not to see the country I love slowly drift toward Socialism. I will continue to fight for our Constitution and the freedoms we still enjoy. That will be my absolute priority if I am honored to have the confidence and votes of the 13th Senate District.
Don Pridemore
Watertown
Communication breakdown
A couple weeks ago, my friend, my companion, my cat was hit by a vehicle and was left in the road to die. Passerby trying to do the right thing called the police department to find the owner of the cat and collect the remains. Instead, the police department called the street department, who picked up my pet and threw it in the back of the garbage truck like it was trash. The police department did not even see if the cat was microchipped which my beloved pet was. I searched for my cat for two days.
Luckily, a couple neighbors saw what was done. Otherwise, I would have been looking for weeks. The city did not do anything besides throw my buddy in the Johnson Creek dump. I am left here without closure and missing my friend. There needs to be a protocol set in place for when a pet is hit so this tragedy does not happen to anyone else.
Patti Wrensch
Watertown
Showing support
The Watertown Elks Lodge along with the Jefferson County Drug Coalition held a dinner and a movie event at the Watertown Elks Lodge Oct. 31.
The lodge and the coalition would like to thank the Watertown Piggly Wiggly for their donations to the event. We would like to thank Wepco Printing for creating our posters at no charge for the event. Also, we would like to thank Jerry Hepp Excavating Inc. for their donation to this event, too.
Businesses like these make living in our community a blessing,
Please make sure to show these businesses your appreciation by shopping or using their services.
Thank you very much for your donations to the Watertown Elks Lodge and the Jefferson County Drug Coalition.
Cristine Crum
Watertown
